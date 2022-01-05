New program allows patients to send a message to blood donors

(Wilfredo Lee, Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Phlebotomist Josianne Fiefie, left, looks for a vein as Maria Teresa Andreychuk prepares to donate blood aboard a OneBlood blood donation bus, Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in Miami. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, thousands of blood donation sites have been closed and the need for blood is now critical.

A new program is enabling blood recipients to send a thank you message directly to their blood donor.

OneBlood’s program “Message My Donor” will allow donation recipients to send an electronic message to donors who provide an email address when they donate blood.

“My OneBlood Journey and Message My Donor are bringing the donation experience full-circle by personalizing the donation experience for donors and by bringing them a step closer to the patients they are helping save,” said Forbes.

The program is part of a larger campaign, “There’s a Hero in You 2022,″ which also allows donors to know which hospital their donation is going to.

"Message My Donor" program allows blood recipients to send a message to blood donors (Courtesy: OneBlood)

