2 people caught on camera causing $200,000+ worth of damage at construction site

PINECREST, Fla. – Pinecrest police are searching for two people who smashed in 26 large impact glass sliding doors earlier this week at a construction site.

The incident occurred shortly before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 6500 block of Southwest 102nd Street.

Police said surveillance video captured two people entering the residential construction site and using a mallet to destroy the 26 sliding doors.

They then left the area on foot.

The owner of the property estimates the damage to be more than $200,000.

A motive for the incident remains unclear.

Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to call Pinecrest Police Sgt. C. Villanueva at 305-234-2100 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.