Caught on video: Woman goes on tirade over Happy Meal at drive-thru

Police want your help in identifying a woman who vandalized a drive-thru after they wouldn't accept her coupons.

MIRAMAR, Fla. – No happy meal here after a woman in Miramar is caught on video having a tirade when police say she became irate that a coupon wasn’t accepted.

Employees at the fast-food restaurant said she walked up to the drive-thru window. On the video you can see an employee hand the woman a Happy Meal. She takes it and then throws the box with the food at the employee. She yells at cars at the drive-thru and then reaches through the window to grab anything she can get her hands on, crashing items to the floor.

She then makes obscene gestures and storms off.

The incident happened on Dec. 29 in the 3300 block of South University Drive.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-8477.