Man killed in gunfire on Palmetto and at gas station

Annaliese Garcia, Reporter

David Selig, Digital Executive Producer

Tags: Crime, Miami-Dade County
Police have surrounded the Mobil station at Northwest 47th Avenue and 167th Street on Thursday morning, where a Mercedes is seen with several bullet holes.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Gunfire that began on the Palmetto Expressway led to the death of a man early Thursday morning, investigators say.

Miami-Dade police say the victim was shot at from another car while both were in motion in the eastbound lanes at approximately 67th Avenue.

The victim drove to a Mobil gas station at 4701 Northwest 167th Street where additional shots were fired. Miami-Dade police arrived shortly after 12:30 a.m. to find the man with a gunshot wound, and he was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma in critical condition before succumbing to his injuries.

Police say nobody else was injured.

A bullet-ridden Mercedes remained surrounded by police tape at the Mobil station Thursday morning, where evidence markers and bullet casings could be seen on the ground.

Detectives say they do not yet have information about potential suspects or the other vehicles involved in the shooting.

Annaliese Garcia joined Local 10 News in January 2020. Born and raised in Miami, she graduated from the University of Miami, where she studied broadcast journalism. She began her career at Univision. Before arriving at Local 10, she was with NBC2 (WBBH-TV) covering Southwest Florida. She's glad to be back in Miami!

David Selig is the Digital Executive Producer at WPLG, overseeing Local10.com.

