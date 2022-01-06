Police in Miami release sketch of subject following New Year’s sexual assault

Police in Miami search for subject wanted for armed sexual battery.

MIAMI – Police in Miami are searching for an unknown subject who they said sexually assaulted a woman at gunpoint.

It happened on Jan. 1 at approximately 3 a.m. in the area of Southwest 13th Avenue and 10th Street.

Police said the crime took place on the sidewalk of the intersection.

The victim flagged down a Miami police officer who was driving by shortly after the incident.

Authorities are not releasing additional details about the assault.

Anyone with information or who thinks they recognize the subject is urged to contact the Miami Police Special Victim’s Unit at 305-603-6300 or Miami Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TPIS.