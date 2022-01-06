Rally held in support of those jailed in Miami for role in insurrection

There were about 20 people outside the federal courthouse and detention center in Miami Thursday where the first person to be sentenced in connection with the insurrection is being held.

MIAMI – About 20 people gathered outside the federal detention center in Miami on Thursday to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 attacks on the U.S. Capitol.

Some waved American flags with the letter Q.

QAnon is a far-right conspiracy theory movement. Many said they were there to support those who have been sentenced in connection with the violence.

Paul Hodgkins was the first to be sentenced for a felony in the attack and is currently at the Miami Federal Detention Center.

The Tampa man is serving eight months in prison after pleading guilty to one felony count of obstructing a joint session of Congress meeting to confirm the results of the 2020 presidential election.

His attorney said he was rushed into pleading guilty.

Souraya Faas, one of the organizers of Thursday’s event, said she stands with those who are being detained and said many were just exercising their freedoms.

“I call on all these judges and prosecutors, especially the January 6th committee, how do you have a conscience and a heart to ruin the lives of these people and families?” Faas said.

At least 170 rioters have pleaded guilty and more than 70 have been sentenced.