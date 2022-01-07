Boy battling brain cancer gets his wish to be a boat captain for the day with North Miami police

Six-year-old Kayson Diaz started his day with a police escort to the marina, with his uniform on and ready for his day on the water to be a boat captain for the day.

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – A young boy battling cancer gets his wish to be a boat captain granted with help from the North Miami Police Department.

The front of the boat says it all. He’s Captain Kayson.

“Are you excited? Are you ready?” said Silvia Vanni, The Mystic Force Foundation.

Kayson was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2016. In 2018 the cancer relapsed to the brain. After his surgery he had one wish, to wear the uniform and steer the boat for the day.

“My mission in life is to find a cure for all these children and make them as happy as possible as they go through their treatments,” said Vanni.

The Mystic Force Foundation for childhood cancer teamed up with the North Miami Police Department to make the experience possible.

Kayson’s family was also on board the boat for this special ride and his sister says it means so much during this difficult time. She told Local 10 News he loves to ride on the boat and steer with his dad.

Kayson will start chemo and radiation next week.

For more information about The Mystic Force Foundation, click on this link.