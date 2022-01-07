Driver struck 17-year-old dirt bike rider in Davie, police say

DAVIE, Fla. – A driver struck a 17-year-old dirt bike rider on Thursday night in Davie.

Officers closed Flamingo Road from Southwest 10th Court to Southwest Eighth Street after the crash, according to the Davie Police Department.

Fire Rescue personnel took the injured, whose condition was serious, to a nearby hospital, police said.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Emily Hales contributed to this report.