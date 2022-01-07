72º
wplg logo

LIVE

Local News

Driver struck 17-year-old dirt bike rider in Davie, police say

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Tags: Broward County, Davie
Police lights. (KPRC/File)

DAVIE, Fla. – A driver struck a 17-year-old dirt bike rider on Thursday night in Davie.

Officers closed Flamingo Road from Southwest 10th Court to Southwest Eighth Street after the crash, according to the Davie Police Department.

Fire Rescue personnel took the injured, whose condition was serious, to a nearby hospital, police said.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Emily Hales contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

The Emmy Award-winning journalist joined the Local 10 News team in 2013. She wrote for the Miami Herald for more than 9 years and won a Green Eyeshade Award.

email