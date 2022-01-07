Police: Man found shot next to car, which then catches on fire

Charred remains of a car are towed away as detectives continue to investigate who shot the driver.

MIAMI, Fla. – A driver found shot outside of his car was rushed to the hospital in serious condition, but there are still many unanswered questions about what happened early Friday morning.

City of Miami police responded to reports of a crash with injuries at 4 a.m. Friday in the area of Northwest 10th Avenue and 40th Street under the State Road 112 expressway.

When officers arrived, they discovered a man suffering from gunshot wounds near the vehicle. The man was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center by paramedics. Back at the scene, the car caught fire. Firefighters responded and extinguished the flames.

Now investigators are trying to find out how the fire started and detectives are working to determine how the man was shot and who pulled the trigger.

Local 10 News is also working on getting the name of the victim.

Police are asking anyone who believes that they may have information to contact Miami-Dade Crimestoppers at (305) 471-8477.