Man sentenced to 25 years in prison for pimping out 2 women, teen during 2020 Super Bowl

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Connecticut man was sentenced to 25 years in prison Thursday, months after he was convicted of sex trafficking at the 2020 Super Bowl in Miami Gardens.

The U.S. attorney’s office said Edward Walker, 48, brought two adult women and a 17-year-old girl from Connecticut to Miami in January 2020 to offer sex for money.

During his trial last year, prosecutors offered evidence that Walker planned to take the victims to other locations including Chicago, Illinois and New Orleans.

After an eight-day trial, a jury in Fort Lauderdale convicted Walker of two counts of sex trafficking and one count of transporting a person for sexual activity.

He had faced up to life in prison for the charges.

Prosecutors said Walker will soon be transported to Connecticut to face federal charges related to the production of child pornography.