NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – The North Miami Beach Police Department hired Florida’s first Orthodox Jewish police officer.

Yehuda Trooper, who will be observing Sabbath, was sworn in on Thursday evening at the Senator Gwen Margolis Amphitheatre.

“The Sabbath is the 7th day God rested,” he said about the day of religious observance from Friday evening to Saturday evening.

Trooper served the New York City Police Department for five years.