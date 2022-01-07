Mosquito control trucks to visit more areas in Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade expanded the mosquito control area to more than 15 neighborhoods.
Three specially-outfitted Buffalo Turbine trucks will apply biweekly treatments to target mosquitoes in their developmental larval stages in standing rain or irrigation water.
“Our surveillance program data has shown us a shift in mosquito populations,” Mosquito Control Division Director William Petrie said in a statement on Wednesday.
The areas are in Allapattah, Cutler Bay, Deering Bay, Flagami, Hialeah, Hialeah Gardens, Homestead, Kendall, Key Biscayne, Miami Beach, Miami Gardens, North Miami, North Miami Beach, Opa-locka, Pinecrest, West Miami, Little River, and Wynwood.
The treatment is made out of spores from a naturally occurring bacteria that is mixed in a solution with water and sprayed into the air as a fine mist that disrupts the mosquito’s stomach, killing it within a matter of hours, according to Petrie.
The treatment is only toxic to mosquito and black fly larvae.
Here are some tips to help keep residents mosquito bite-free this winter, and all year-round:
- Cover exposed skin with long sleeves, pants, socks and shoes, and/or with an EPA-registered mosquito repellent that contains DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus or IR-3535 as the active ingredient
- Properly dispose of any unused items in your yard that may pool rain or irrigation water
- Periodically change out the water set out for your outdoor pets
- Clear out your rain gutters to prevent clogging and standing water that can facilitate breeding
- Maintain the proper chemical levels in your swimming pool all year round to prevent it from turning green and attracting mosquitoes
- Using the larvicide Bti in granular form in bromeliads and dunk form in birdbaths and fountains prevents breeding in them
- Investing in mesh screening on windows, doors and patios helps keep mosquitoes from entering your home
- Request a mosquito inspection and report mosquito nuisance issues like abandoned pools and standing water online at miamidade.gov/311Direct