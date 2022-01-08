Child rushed to hospital after falling from seventh floor window in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – An 8-year-old boy is in the hospital after falling from a seventh floor window in North Miami.

It happened Saturday morning at a building near the intersection of Northeast 123rd Street and 14th Avenue.

Authorities said the young boy survived the fall, though he did suffer multiple broken bones and CT scans are still pending.

He was rushed to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he is currently being treated.

Police are investigating but did not say how the fall happened or whether the boy’s parents were present at the time.

No additional information was initially made available by police.