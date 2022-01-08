Man shot multiple times while driving on Florida Turnpike near Hard Rock Stadium

Troopers investigate a shooting that took place on the Florida Turnpike.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities in Miami-Dade County are investigating after a man was shot while driving on the Florida Turnpike.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the victim was driving a black Hyundai Genesis SUV south on the Turnpike in the area of Northwest 199th Street, which is near the exits for Hard Rock Stadium.

That’s when authorities said an unknown vehicle pulled up along the left side of the SUV and someone inside opened fire.

The Hyundai SUV and the driver inside were struck several times. That man was the sole occupant of the SUV, troopers said.

The southbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike were shut down in the area as authorities conducted their investigation.

Troopers said they did not have a description of the suspect vehicle to release, but that additional information would be provided as it becomes available.