Police: 2 men hospitalized after being shot in Miami

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Authorities in Miami-Dade are investigating a double shooting in Miami.

Crime scene tape was put up near Northwest 16th Avenue and 51st Terrace at approximately 9 p.m. Friday night.

Police said they came upon two shooting victims located a couple blocks apart; one at the location listed above, and one at Northwest 17th Avenue and 50th Street.

Rescue crews rushed both men to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

There has been no word from police on whether they are searching for any suspects, or what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

