Miami police looking for 2 suspects in mini-market robbery

Robbery happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday near Northwest 25th Avenue and Northwest 20th Street in Miami.

The Miami Police Department are looking for two men seen on video burglarizing a mini-market.

“I don’t know who this is,” said store owner Francisco Bermudez. “I’ve never seen the people before.”

“Very sad that I’m not able to do anything,” Bermudez said. “We lose everything in one second.”

Bermudez said he closed up the store Friday night, then hours later got an alert that the alarms in his business were going off, so he called police.

He checked the cameras and saw that two men broke inside his store through a back door.

They were seen behind the counter with flash lights in their hands rummaging through the store before snagging the cash register.

“Probably more than $1,000,” Bermudez said.

Police arrived to the scene, but could not find the two men responsible.

It’s not clear what direction the men took off in or whether they got away in a car or on foot.

Although the men covered their faces, Bermudez is hopeful someone will recognize the man and tell police.

Bermudez said he’s been building the business up for 10 years in the area, so he can’t understand why someone would randomly attack him.