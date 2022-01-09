Video shows rough arrest after officers say they were attacked during traffic stop in southwest Miami-Dade

Several people were arrested in southwest Miami-Dade County on Sunday.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Several people were arrested in southwest Miami-Dade County on Sunday.

Police said those people attacked officers who were trying to take a man into custody.

Those officers were trying to arrest a man for illegally riding a dirt bike on the road, but they said he resisted, and then others at the scene got physical with authorities.

Before all that happened, Miami-Dade police say they conducted a traffic stop on Marquis and Derrell Christmas for riding an off-road dirt bike on the street.

The duo pulled up to a home on the 10000 block of Southwest 175th Street when officers say they allegedly continued wheeling their bikes into the yard, refusing commands from officers to stop.

“He said, with his gun, he was like hey put your hands up I was like this I had my bag and then I gave him my bag,” said Derrell Christmas.

Fast forward a bit to the arrest. Officers can be seen in cell phone video trying to arrest Marquis Christmas. Police said he resisted arrest as they tried to gain control of him.

“The other officer came, he pushed him in the face, he made him start bleeding, so them two got the tussling,” said Derrell Christmas.

At one point, Marquis Christmas is accused of slipping out from police and forcing an officer to be pressed up on to a fence.

“The officer was on me, I was trying to tell him, I said you get your officer I’ll get my brother,” said Derrell Christmas.

A woman seen in the video wearing a bright colored shirt, Erika Major according to police, is accused of grabbing officers and interfering with their efforts to make an arrest.

After getting Marquis Christmas in handcuffs, police say he continued to resist officers.

“They had his shirt over his head, they had they knee on his head,” said Derrell Christmas.

He is accused of head-butting an officer and spitting on him, forcing officers to grab him by the neck and strike him in the face to gain control.

Officers could also be seen in video rushing the home where this all happened.

Erika Major allegedly had a metal stick in her hand and when officers asked her to put it down they say she ran into the house and resisted arrest.

All three, Derrell and Marquis Christmas and Erika Major, were taken to the Miiami-Dade County Jail on charges including battery on a law enforcement officer, assault on a law enforcement officer and a resisting arrest.