Body found floating in canal in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the body of a man was found floating in a canal Monday morning in Pompano Beach.

According to authorities, deputies were called to the 2900 block of South Palm Aire Drive just before 9 a.m.

BSO spokeswoman Gerdy St. Louis said deputies, Pompano Beach Fire Rescue and BSO’s Marine Unit responded to the scene and found the unresponsive man.

She said crime scene and homicide detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.

The cause and manner of death will be determined by the Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The victim’s identity was not immediately released.