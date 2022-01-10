Man arrested after propositioning 12-year-old girl to engage in prostitution, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 61-year-old man offered a 12-year-old girl $20 to have sex with him and when she declined he fondled her, police said.

Thomas Newsome approached the girl, as she was throwing out the garbage in a dumpster, on Thursday in Miami-Dade County, police said.

Newsome, who is homeless and had a dog with him, followed her, fondled her breast, and then fled, police said. When the girl saw him lurking in her neighborhood again, her grandmother called the police.

Officers arrested Newsome shortly after midnight on Saturday in Doral, according to the arrest form. Corrections officers booked him about 3:20 a.m. on Saturday and he remained at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on Monday morning.

Records show Newsome is facing charges of lewd and lascivious molestation on a child and lewd and lascivious contact on a child. Officers are asking any other victims to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Ad

Read the excerpts from the arrest form

Thomas Newsone was arrested on Jan. 8 in Miami-Dade County.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Allison Cubillos contributed to this report.