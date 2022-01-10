Man stabbed in chest in Miami-Dade’s Richmond Heights

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a stabbing that left one man injured Monday morning.

Police said they received a call at 7:36 a.m. Monday in reference to a man being shot in the 13600 block of Monroe Street.

Officers arrived at the scene, however, to find that the victim had actually been stabbed in the chest.

He was transported to Jackson South Medical Center. His condition has not yet been released.

Police said the suspect fled the scene in a red vehicle.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.