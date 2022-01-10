More than 100 people found onboard possible migrant boat near Ocean Reef

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials confirmed that they responded to reports of a boat with more than 100 people on board that had possibly capsized early Monday morning near Ocean Reef.

Sources told Local 10 News that the people on the boat were migrants from Haiti, but authorities have not yet confirmed that.

According to Fire Rescue officials, 11 MDFR units responded to the area just after 3 a.m.

They said about 20 people needed medical attention. Two adults and two children were transported to a local hospital.

Everyone else was removed from the boat, but their current location has not been released.