2 arrested, 1 sought for questioning after man kidnapped, tortured in Miami

MIAMI – A man and a woman were arrested last week for allegedly kidnapping and torturing a man over the course of three days in Miami, but authorities are still searching for one other person who they believe might have information about the crime.

According to Miami police, the ordeal began on Dec. 28 after one of the suspects, Marie Jocelyne Dorsainvil, 52, contacted the victim and asked him to give her a ride to her apartment.

Police said the victim agreed, and Dorsainvil convinced him to go up to her apartment unit when they arrived.

According to authorities, the victim was confronted by Occius Dorsainvil, 56, once he was inside the apartment and the suspects tied him up and held him against his will for three days, torturing him, demanding $50,000 in cash and making several threats to shoot him.

Police said the victim told the duo that he didn’t have $50,000 to give them, but he eventually agreed to sign his vehicle title over to them on Dec. 30 if they would set him free.

According to his arrest report, Occius Dorsainvil ordered the victim to drink a mixture of bleach and Haitian rum as they went to the location where his vehicle was parked.

Police said the victim opened his eyes about 20 minutes later and Occius Dorsainvil was nowhere to be found.

Police said the victim ran to ask for help and police and Miami Fire Rescue units responded to the area.

The victim was transported to the University of Miami Hospital, where he is still undergoing treatment.

Both suspects were arrested Thursday on charges of kidnapping, armed robbery, attempted murder and making a threat to extort while armed.

Police released a flyer Tuesday of a man who is wanted for questioning in the crime, although they have not said why they believe he may have information that would help him.

Anyone with information about his identity, or who has further information about the suspects, is asked to call the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6370 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

