Family displaced after car slams right into Miramar home

MIRAMAR, Fla. – A family was forced to find a new place to sleep Monday night after a car crashed right into their home.

It happened near Southwest 21st Street and 66th Avenue in Miramar.

The family told Local 10 News they were going to sleep outside the home in their vehicle because they don’t want to leave their belongings inside unattended.

In security video taken outside the house, a silver sedan can be seen driving down the road toward the home. The driver appears to lose control and the car slams right into the structure.

One of the residents told Local 10 News she lives there with her three children, one of whom is disabled.

“It was just a crash, like a boom,” said Shantaria Miller. “I just ran out of the house. I told my daughter we had to get out of the house and call 9-1-1.”

She said the car crashed into her oldest son’s room but thankfully he was not in the room at the time.