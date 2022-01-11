Scholarship launched in honor of young musician killed in crossfire of drive-by shooting

The life of an aspiring musician killed by crossfire was honored on Tuesday with the help of a big name.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The life of an aspiring musician killed by crossfire was honored on Tuesday with the help of a big name.

Miami Heat legend Alonzo Mourning helped to launch a scholarship in the name of that young man, Zedekiah Peacock, who often played the keyboard in his church.

Mourning also new Zedekiah through the Overtown Youth Center and contributed $10,000 to the scholarship fund.

“He gravitated towards the arts,” Mourning said of Zedekiah. “You know, it was something that occupied the majority of his time, other than his schoolwork, and he was a beacon of light in our program.”

The Booker T Washington band kicked off Tuesday’s tribute to Zedekiah.

“Obviously Booker T Washington had something special to offer him, especially because of the relation they had with OYC,” said Zachery Peacock, Zedekiah’s father. “It makes our entire family happy in that other children can benefit from his tragedy.”

The 20-year-old was killed in May of last year when he was caught in the crossfire of a drive-by shooting in northwest Miami-Dade County.

Ad

Two others were injured in the shooting.

Zedekiah’s parents are both ministers in the church and have struggled to rebound emotionally since the shooting.

“When I say rough, rough,” said Zachery Peacock. “I just began to start sleeping.”