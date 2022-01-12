Man, 25, arrested following Halloween night crash that killed passenger near Fort Lauderdale airport

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 25-year-old man was arrested Monday, months after causing a three-vehicle crash near Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport that left one of his passengers dead, authorities said.

Michael Crooks, of Pembroke Pines, faces charges of DUI causing death to a human, vehicular homicide, DUI causing damage to property or a person, reckless driving causing damage to property or a person and violating the terms of his probation.

The three-vehicle crash occurred just after 9 p.m. Oct. 31 on the exit ramp from eastbound Interstate 595 to northbound South Federal Highway.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Crooks was driving a 2011 Jeep Wrangler in the inside lane of the exit ramp at the same time a 2003 Toyota Tacoma was traveling in the outside lane.

A 1998 Toyota Corolla, meanwhile, was heading north on South Federal Highway in the far-left thru lane.

BSO spokeswoman Claudinne Caro said Crooks failed to negotiate the exit ramp curve and struck the rear of the Tacoma.

The impact of the crash caused the Tacoma to roll over. Meanwhile, the Jeep continued to travel northwest, crossing multiple northbound lanes of traffic before entering the left thru lane.

Caro said the driver of the Corolla applied their emergency brakes but was struck by the Jeep.

The impact caused multiple people from inside the Jeep to be ejected from the vehicle, Caro said.

She said the Corolla slid into the center median, coming to a final stop on top one of the passengers from the Jeep.

That passenger, identified only as a woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Everyone else who was inside the Jeep was transported to a local hospital with various injuries, Caro said.

The identities of the victims involved in the crash are being withheld, per Marsy’s Law.

Crooks is being held at the Broward County Main Jail without bond.

Despite the arrest, authorities are asking anyone with further information to call Detective Sean Williams at 954-375-3181. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.