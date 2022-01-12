Miami man accused of giving minors alcohol in the Keys, raping teen

BIG PINE KEY, Fla. – A 20-year-old man from Miami turned himself in to authorities on Tuesday after arrest warrants were issued for him relating to the rape of a 16-year-old girl.

According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt, Norman De La Cruz has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Linhardt said the incident occurred last year at a home on Big Pine Key.

According to authorities, De La Cruz provided alcoholic beverages to the victim and other minors at the home before having sex with the impaired victim without her consent.

No other details about the incident have been released.