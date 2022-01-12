Police search for culprit who smashed glass door of Davie restaurant

DAVIE, Fla. – A bizarre break-in at a Davie restaurant was caught on camera.

In the video captured early Tuesday morning, a man can be seen smashing his way into the business.

The door to the business has been fixed, $600 later.

The owners of Playa Bowls don’t know who the man is and believe the act was intentional.

“It just seems like a deliberate attempt just to cause damage,” said co-owner Alexandra Arguello. “We can see him pull into the shop. He’s driving what seems to be a Honda CRV, parks a couple of spaces away from us, walks up, checks to see if there’s anybody on the sidewalk.”

After he scopes out the area, video shows the man getting to work on the front door, using a tool to shatter the glass.

“He just put it right here under the crowbar from the inside and the outside you can see there’s a reverberation and it just shatters from there,” Alexandra Arguello said.

After the glass is broken, the man leaves.

The Arguellos believe the act was intentional.

“We are not the first shop on the block here,” said co-owner Ricardo Arguello. “You have to drive specially to us to get to us, so it feels really personal.”

The owners and the employees don’t recognize the man in the video.

Anyone who thinks they know who he is has been asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

“You can break our door, but you can’t break our spirt,” said Alexandra Arguello.