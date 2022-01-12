73º
wplg logo

LIVE

Local News

Wildlife center releases 8 rehabilitated pelicans in Dania Beach

Annaliese Garcia, Reporter

Tags: Broward County, Dania Beach
The South Florida Wildlife Center rehabilitated eight injured pelicans and released them on Wednesday in Dania Beach.

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – The Fort Lauderdale-based South Florida Wildlife Center volunteers said they are committed to protecting wildlife through rescue, rehabilitation, and education.

On Wednesday, the nonprofit organization released eight rehabilitated pelicans in Dania Beach. They turned it into a public event to help educate the public to prevent future injuries.

Some of the hook and line injuries happen when anglers and pelicans go after the same catch. Other injuries happen when humans feed pelicans scraps.

For more information or to contribute to the organization’s effort, visit this page or call 954-524-4302.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Annaliese Garcia joined Local 10 News in January 2020. Born and raised in Miami, she graduated from the University of Miami, where she studied broadcast journalism. She began her career at Univision. Before arriving at Local 10, she was with NBC2 (WBBH-TV) covering Southwest Florida. She's glad to be back in Miami!

email

facebook

twitter

instagram