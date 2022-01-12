Wildlife center releases 8 rehabilitated pelicans in Dania Beach

The South Florida Wildlife Center rehabilitated eight injured pelicans and released them on Wednesday in Dania Beach.

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – The Fort Lauderdale-based South Florida Wildlife Center volunteers said they are committed to protecting wildlife through rescue, rehabilitation, and education.

On Wednesday, the nonprofit organization released eight rehabilitated pelicans in Dania Beach. They turned it into a public event to help educate the public to prevent future injuries.

Some of the hook and line injuries happen when anglers and pelicans go after the same catch. Other injuries happen when humans feed pelicans scraps.

For more information or to contribute to the organization’s effort, visit this page or call 954-524-4302.