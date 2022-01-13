Alleged package thieves arrested in Broward County

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office, working alongside officers from the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, arrested a man and a woman who are accused of stealing packages that were delivered to homes.

According to authorities, a deputy spotted Javon James, 32, stealing packages from outside a home in Lauderhill on Wednesday.

The items inside the packages included a heating pad, a smartphone screen protector, a blender and an extension cord.

Detectives followed the duo to a pawn shop immediately after the theft and said they saw the second suspect, Shenara Lindo, 32, entering the shop with an item and then leaving with a receipt.

(Broward Sheriff's Office)

James and Lindo were arrested a short time later and several stolen items were recovered from inside their vehicle, authorities said.

Authorities said the duo also committed a package theft in Lauderdale Lakes on Monday and committed a similar crime last fall in Fort Lauderdale.

Detectives say Lindo would drive James through neighborhoods in Broward County and he would steal packages off of victims’ front porches.

They would then pawn the stolen items, authorities said.

James and Lindo were booked into the Broward Main Jail on Wednesday. They each face multiple felony charges.

Deputies advise the public to have items shipped to your office when possible or schedule a delivery for a time that you’ll be home. They also advise using a secure drop-off site provided by the delivery company or asking a neighbor to pick up your packages if you’re not at home.