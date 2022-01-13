67º
Margate police search for missing woman with schizophrenia

Amanda Batchelor, Managing Editor

Jeanne Dieurestil. (Margate Police Department)

MARGATE, Fla. – Margate police are searching for a 55-year-old woman who was reported missing on Wednesday.

According to police, Jeanne Dieurestil, who has been diagnosed with schizophrenia, left her home on foot around 4 p.m. Wednesday and hasn’t returned.

Police said she was last seen wearing a black sweater with a burgundy “ATC” T-shit, black pants, black socks and no shoes.

She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Margate Police Department at 954-972-7111.

