A Miami-Dade Marine Patrol officer recently helped free a dolphin that was trapped and in distress.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A rescue on the water was caught on camera.

It happened in the Shorecrest area last month.

Officer Nelson Silva came across the juvenile dolphin trapped inside a fishing net.

He quickly jumped into action, grabbing a knife, and carefully cutting the net to free the dolphin.

Once freed, the dolphin swam off seemingly unharmed.