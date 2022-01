The gunfire was reported Thursday afternoon in the residential area of at Northwest 11th Avenue and 131st Street in North Miami.

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – North Miami police were working the scene of a shooting that was reported Thursday afternoon in a neighborhood around Northwest 11th Avenue and 131st Street.

Several evidence markers were placed on the ground, but investigators said they’ve received conflicting information from witnesses.

Some say a shooter stepped out of a car, while others say it was a drive-by.

A victim was grazed with a bullet and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.