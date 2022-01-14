Kids put their ‘wheels up’ for Plantation police officer

Plantation police officer takes time out to make an impact on kids in his community.

PLANTATION, Fla. – A Plantation police officer is being lauded for taking time to make an impact on kids in his community.

Ryan Lynch posted on Facebook that his son was riding his bike with his buddies near the Broward Mall on Tuesday, when they were stopped by Officer Robert Zaragoza.

The kids thought they were in trouble. But they were surprised when Officer Zaragoza took the time to talk with them about bike safety. Zaragoza said he used to bike with his friends when he was a kid, and still rides now.

Plantation police officer takes time out to talk bike safety with kids (Courtesy: Ryan Lynch)

The officer answered questions and Lynch says the boys learned about the value of communication.

The kids were so appreciative that they had to take a picture with Officer Zaragoza with their “wheels up.”