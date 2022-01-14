Surveillance video shows thieves sought after bike shop theft in Broward

Surveillance video shows a thief breaking into a bicycle shop. Officers are searching for the culprit.

PLANTATION, Fla. – Detectives are searching for the crooks who recently stole tens of thousands of dollars in merchandise from a bike shop in Broward County.

Surveillance video shows it took one of them about a minute to break into Collareta Cycling on Tuesday night in the Vizcaya Square Shopping Center at 983 N Nob Hill Rd, in Plantation.

The thief damaged the glass door to get inside, swiftly removed merchandise from the store, and fled in a van with a getaway driver.

Andres Estevez, the store owner, said the theft was devastating and it was obvious they knew what they wanted to steal from the store.

“Police responded as fast as possible; they were already gone,” Estevez said, adding “Our bikes are very unique; they are custom built.”