MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Firefighters say batteries sparked a blaze at an apartment building in northwest Miami-Dade County.

The building is located near Northwest 95th Street and I-95.

Officials said the fire impacted multiple units early Saturday morning.

Six families are in need of somewhere to stay and the Red Cross is lending a hand.

The good is that no injuries were reported.