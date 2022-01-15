Principal issues message to families after volunteer basketball coach arrested when gun found

Shakeen Odean Morgan, a volunteer basketball coach at a Broward County high school, was arrested after police said he had a gun in his bag on school property.

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A volunteer assistant basketball coach for Flanagan High School in Pembroke Pines was arrested after it was discovered that he had a gun on another school’s property where a game was being held.

Plantation police arrested Shakeen Odean Morgan after the incident at Plantation High School. Flanagan Falcons Varsity Boys Basketball had a scheduled game against Plantation Colonels Varsity Boys Basketball on Thursday at Plantation High School.

Flanagan High School Principal Paula Peters issued a message to families on Friday.

“Following a basketball game at another District school last night, a volunteer assistant coach for Flanagan’s team was arrested after a weapon was discovered and confiscated. I am not able to provide additional information but want to assure you that this incident did not involve any threats to either school. Safety is always our highest priority, and we encourage everyone – if you see something, say something.”

Morgan appeared in court on Friday where a public defender said that his client was unaware that the weapon was in his bag and that he had no intention of bringing it to the location.

Morgan faces charges of possession of a firearm on school property. A judge set bond at $3,500.