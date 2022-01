Firefighters responded to a house fire in Miami-Dade County on Saturday.

It happened near Northwest 124th Street and 20th Avenue at approximately 4:24 p.m.

Upon arrival, fire crews found heavy smoke and large flames coming from the home.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.