Florida Boy Scouts executive arrested on child molestation charges

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A Central Florida Boy Scouts district executive is being accused of sex crimes against children.

Deputies arrested 51-year-old John Bruce Larsen on Friday.

He is facing several charges in sexual assault cases involving minors, including sexual batter of a victim under 12 years old, and lewd molestation of a child.

Authorities said there could be more victims due to Larsen’s position with the Boy Scouts.

The Boy Scouts of America said they are fully cooperating with law enforcement.

