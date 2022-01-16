73º
wplg logo

LIVE

Local News

MDPD: Sergeant shoots armed 15-year-old after chase, confrontation

Teen hospitalized in critical condition after Sunday morning shooting

Tommy Fletcher, Executive News Producer

Trent Kelly, Reporter

Tags: Miami-Dade County, police-involved shooting, Crime

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 29-year veteran Miami-Dade Police Department sergeant shot a 15-year-old after a chase and confrontation Sunday morning, police said. The teen, who detectives said was armed and wanted on weapons and burglary charges, is hospitalized in critical condition.

Officers say the driver of a black Dodge Challenger refused to pull over for a traffic stop around 12:45 a.m. He lead officers on a brief chase, and ran off after crashing into a fence near Northwest 56th Street and 22nd Avenue, investigators said.

Miami-Dade Police claim the sergeant was forced to fire after a confrontation with the teen, who was later transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital. The sergeant was not injured. Investigators did not say how many rounds he fired.

Officers say they found a handgun belonging to the teen, and an assault rifle in the car he was driving.

“Tonight could have very easily been a tragic night for the law enforcement family as these individuals were driving around,” said Miami-Dade Police detective Alvaro Zabaleta. “For one, a 15-year-old driving a car, and secondly, a 15-year-old armed with a handgun and assault rifle inside of that vehicle, [who was] wanted for possession of firearms. These are individuals that clearly are up to no good.”

Police have not identified the sergeant who opened fire or announced additional charges against the suspect. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Tommy Fletcher is an Executive News Producer at Local 10, overseeing over 4 hours of news each weekend morning. He also produces the station’s public affairs show "This Week in South Florida."

email

twitter

Trent Kelly is an award-winning multimedia journalist who joined the Local 10 News team in June 2018. Trent is no stranger to Florida. Born in Tampa, he attended the University of Florida in Gainesville, where he graduated with honors from the UF College of Journalism and Communications.

email

facebook

twitter