WATCH LIVE: Large presence of law enforcement hoping to keep streets safe from annual Wheels Up, Guns Down riders

Law enforcement was fanned out across South Florida on Monday for Wheels Up, Guns Down.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Law enforcement was fanned out across South Florida on Monday as officers, deputies and troopers braced for the annua Martin Luther King Jr. Day rideout known as Wheels Up, Guns Down.

In the past, it has created major problems on the road with hundreds of illegal vehicles taking over streets and highways while ignoring traffic laws.

Monday afternoon, it remained a wait-and-see situation as the large presence of law enforcement was waiting for any potential issues on the road.

Entrances and exits to several highways, including the Florida Turnpike, were being watched by officers to ensure no dangerous illegal vehicles made their way onto the busy roadways.

Shortly after 4 p.m. a group of riders on ATVs and what appeared to be dirt bikes were in the area of State Road 7 and Pembroke Road. They were seen running a red light and causing other drivers to slam on their breaks.

In Miami, dozens of bicyclists were riding around just north of downtown, in the area of Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 24th Street.

Ad

They went onto the I-95 for a brief time, eventually making their way north to Northeast 63rd Street.

This is a developing story that will be updated.