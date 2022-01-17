New monoclonal antibody sites coming to South Florida

Three new state-run sites in South Florida will offer monoclonal antibody treatments for people with COVID-19 starting Tuesday.

Markham Park in Sunrise, Miami Dade College’s north campus, and the West Boynton Regional Center in Lake Worth are among five locations announced Monday by the state’s health department. The others are in Jacksonville and Altamonte Springs.

The sites at Markham Park (16001 W. State Rd. 84, Sunrise), Miami Dade College North Campus (11380 NW 27th Ave., Miami) and West Boynton Recreation Center (6000 Northtree Blvd., Lake Worth) will be open 7 days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monoclonal antibody therapy treatment is for people who have contracted or been exposed to COVID-19 and has been found largely successful at preventing severe illness, hospitalization and death in high-risk patients.

Infectious disease experts have said that it is not a substitute for vaccination, which remains the best way of preventing the worst effects of COVID-19.

Ad

Several locations across the state already offer the treatment, including a number in South Florida. To see the full list of state-supported sites and find the one closest to you, click here.

For more information, you can call the Florida Department of Health’s monoclonal antibody treatment support line at 850-344-9637.