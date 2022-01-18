1 injured in shooting at Pembroke Pines apartment complex

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Pembroke Pines police are investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday at The Landings apartment complex.

The complex is located off Pembroke Road and Palm Avenue.

According to police, one victim was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the shooter, described as a Black man between the ages of 20 and 25, fled the scene on foot. They said he was wearing a black shirt and gray shorts.

No other details were immediately released.

Anyone with further information about the shooting is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.