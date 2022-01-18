Donald Trump teases possible new development project in Doral

Former President Donald Trump is floating the idea of a new development project in Doral.

DORAL, Fla. – Former President Donald Trump is floating the idea of a new development project in Doral.

He did so in a statement released on Dr. Martin Luther King Junior Day, via email.

The message, topped with his name and the presidential seal, mainly touted his Trump National Doral golf resort and urged people to visit.

His public financial disclosure forms show Trump National Doral is losing money. Revenues dropped from $77 million to $44 million in 2020, losses likely exacerbated due to the pandemic.

But in the middle of Trump’s pitch, he says, quote, “Also, will be applying for 2,300 units of luxury housing, retail, and commercial space in Phase 1 at Doral.”

Local 10 News reached out to the City of Doral to inquire about Trump’s message.

Their Interim Deputy City Manager said, quote, “We have not received a formal application, site plan, or proposal from the Trump Organization or their representatives regarding this matter. We have no further comment at this time. We don’t know what “Phase 1 in Doral” refers to since we have not seen anything in writing.”