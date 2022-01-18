NFL’s Malik McDowell accused of public exposure, hitting Broward deputy

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Malik McDowell was behind bars in Broward County on Tuesday after authorities said he walked into a Deerfield Beach children’s learning center naked and attacked a deputy Monday.

McDowell, 25, faces charges of aggravated battery of an officer, resisting an officer with violence and exposing his sexual organs in public, court records show.

A judge found probable cause for the charges during McDowell’s first court appearance Tuesday morning.

Authorities say a learning center for children was in session when surveillance video shows McDowell going naked onto the property.

The judge ordered McDowell not to return to the learning center.

The 6-foot-6, 290-pound McDowell appeared in 15 games for the Browns this season, his first playing in the NFL, finishing with 19 solo tackles and three sacks.

He was a second-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks in 2017 out of Michigan State, but he was sidelined by an ATV accident before taking the field that year and faced legal problems in his native Michigan, including an alleged scuffle with police and truck theft.

This is a developing news story. Check back and watch Local 10 for updates.