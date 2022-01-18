Police investigate death in Miami Gardens after responding to reports of a shooting

Authorities appeared to be investigating a possible homicide in Miami Gardens on Monday night.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Authorities appeared to be investigating a possible homicide in Miami Gardens on Monday night.

Local 10 News’ Roy Ramos was at the scene and observed a body covered by a tarp and a number of evidence markers scattered across Rolling Oaks Park.

Miami Gardens police responded to the park just before 7 p.m. Monday after receiving reports of possible shots fired.

As officers arrived to the area near Northwest 186th Street and 17th Avenue, they quickly discovered a body next to the basketball courts.

The entire area was then blocked off with crime scene tape.

Authorities have not said anything about what led up to the death or if they are searching for any suspects or persons of interest.