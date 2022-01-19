72º
Hollywood police respond to reports of shooting

Liane Morejon, Reporter

Amanda Batchelor, Managing Editor

Tags: Crime, Broward County, Hollywood
Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday morning in Hollywood.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Hollywood police were called to a warehouse area Wednesday morning in reference to shots being fired in the area.

The shooting was reported around 11 a.m. in the 5800 block of Rodman Street.

A witness told Local 10 News that he heard six or seven gunshots.

He said he then saw one male victim being taken away to a hospital.

Police have not yet released further details about the shooting.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Liane Morejon is an Emmy-winning reporter who joined the Local 10 News family in January 2010. Born and raised in Coral Gables, Liane has a unique perspective on covering news in her own backyard.

Amanda Batchelor is the managing editor for Local10.com.

