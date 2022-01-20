Family from Va. says dog snatched at Fort Lauderdale beach hotel

A family visiting Fort Lauderdale beach from Richmond, Va., is trying to track down a woman who snatched their dog from the hotel where they were staying.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Danaja Brinkley said she watched surveillance video from cameras inside a Fort Lauderdale beach hotel that showed a woman snatching the family’s French bulldog, Georgie.

Brinkley, her family, and the ninth-month-old dog were visiting Fort Lauderdale beach from Richmond, Va.

She said it happened around 3 a.m. Thursday.

“We were at the bar of this hotel and hanging out in the lobby,” Brinkley said.

Brinkley said the dog was off his leash and she believes Georgie may have heard some sounds and wandered into the hallway.

That’s when she said she could see on the video a woman scooping up Georgie and leaving with the dog.

The hotel hasn’t released the security footage, but it was shown to Brinkley by the manager, she told Local 10 News.

“She was a white female dressed in all black with red slides, had a hoodie on and a mask. She played with him for like two seconds . . . looks like she couldn’t decide if she was going to pick him up or not. She picked him up and carried him out of the hotel,” Brinkley said.

The family is offering a cash reward of $3,000 so that they can get Georgie back before they head home.

Fort Lauderdale police told Local 10 News that they have not reviewed the surveillance video from the hotel and that the police report on the incident is not yet complete.

Local 10 News has requested the information.

If you have any information about the woman or the whereabouts of the French bulldog, Georgie, give Fort Lauderdale police at call at (954) 764 4357.