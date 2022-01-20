Suspected car thief wields weapon but there’s something not right about the gun

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – A man is in jail after he began rummaging through a car outside of a northeast Miami-Dade business then pointed what turned out to be a fake gun at the business owner.

Police said that on Jan. 11, Alex Telemaque entered a 2017 red Infinity Q50 parked outside of a business in the 1900 block of NE 3rd Court.

The owner of the car was inside the business when he saw a man pointing a gun and rifling through his car. When he went outside to confront the man, a police report said Telemaque began throwing items from inside the vehicle.

He then pointed what looked like a gun at the victim.

“Once I go to the front door, he jumps up and points what looks like a gun at me,” said the business owner. “I thought I was going to have to shoot someone. The first thought I had was that I didn’t know if he was alone.”

The business owner was armed himself but he decided to take refuge inside his business.

“The angle he was in he would have gotten a shot off before I did,” the victim said.

According to the police report, some of the items that Telemaque continued to throw from the car caused a glass window to break.

“I have security cameras so everyone else feels safe. I have never any kind of issues like that before,” the victim said.

It could have been a deadly situation since the owner had a firearm, but the business owner said that rather than engaging in a gunfight he decided it was safer to go back inside and wait for police to arrive.

Telemaque, 32, of Miami, faces charges of criminal mischief, burglary, and aggravated assault with a firearm despite police calling it a “simulated weapon.”