BSO: Spirit Airlines baggage handler arrested for stealing items out of luggage

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies say a Spirit Airlines ramp employee pilfered people’s stuff right out of travelers' bags at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Airports are busy again with travelers lugging luggage and trusting it to the airlines.

But Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies say a Spirit Airlines ramp employee pilfered people’s stuff right out of their bags at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

According to a report from BSO, 25-year-old Cush Karlson Joseph Vengeto is charged with grand theft after deputies were alerted to “thefts of personal items from the interior of luggage which belonged to customers who flew on Spirit Airlines.”

Vengeto was found inside the airport, BSO says, and arrested on Tuesday, Jan. 18. A judge set bond at $1,000. According to court records, Vegento posted bond on Wednesday, Jan. 19.

Local 10 News went to Vengeto’s address in Sunrise to speak with him, but a man who answered the door said he wasn’t aware of the charges and that Vengeto wasn’t home.

Spirit confirmed to Local 10 News that another worker is under investigation in writing: “Both employees were promptly suspended without pay. We do not tolerate this behavior, and we are performing a thorough investigation...”