Dock collapses in Fort Lauderdale at waterfront restaurant, 2 injured

Michelle Solomon, Podcast Producer/Reporter

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A restaurant dock partially collapsed on Fort Lauderdale’s intracoastal waterway Friday afternoon injuring 2 people.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said 3 to 4 people ended up in the water at Flip Flops Dockside Eatery and boaters nearby were able to pull the victims out of the water.

2 people were taken to Holy Cross Hospital for their injuries.

Building officials with the city of Fort Lauderdale were heading to the scene to determine the structural integrity of the dock, according to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue.

Michelle F. Solomon is the podcast producer/reporter/host of Local 10's original, true crime podcast The Florida Files and a digital journalist for Local 10.com.

